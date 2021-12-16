Letter: American Legion Band delivers musical cheer

I had the pleasure of attending a remarkable performance from a local treasure that seldom gets recognized for the excellence they exhibit. The American Legion Band of the Tonawandas graced the stage at Cardinal O’Hara High School on Sunday night. We heard a magnificent collection of works from such composers as Johann Strauss, John Philip Sousa, and Richard Rodgers courtesy of a 67-piece orchestra that filled the stage with enormous musical energy. Director Michael Shaw led this talented group through over two hours of entertaining holiday favorites. Two world-class vocalists, Ransomville’s Mary Kofahl and Julian Cook, a Chicago native, gave us Mel Torme’s "The Christmas Song," a medley of Sound of Music tunes, and a stirring "Cantique de Noel (O Holy Night)." The latter by Kofahl was spot-on beautiful, showing off her dynamic range. Announcer Craig Hodnett gave background to each piece, which made interesting to the audience some facts that this writer never knew … for example, Johnny Marks, who wrote "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer," also authored the perennial favorite, "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree," which Brenda Lee recorded in 1958.