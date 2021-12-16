Letter: American health care yields inferior results

A recent column in The Buffalo News presented the views of a noted apologist for the health insurance industry. The author offered a mix of cherry-picked, distorted and invented facts to make her case that it is better here than in other nations. Speaking of cancer survival, she stated that “other wealthy nations report worse outcomes.” Some do; some don’t. For example, the U.S. ranks seventh for lung cancer survival, and 15th for stomach cancer. Our outcomes are good, but not better than in several other countries.
The decline in cancer death rates in the U.S. is presented in a distorted manner. While this decline is real and worthy of celebration, America’s performance is worse than that of Singapore, South Korea, Italy, Switzerland, Canada and the U.K., to name a few.
The author disparaged the U.K. for failing to meet its 85% goal for cancer patients to be seen following urgent referral. In fact, the U.K. National Health Service’s nine performance goals for cancer care are regarded as the most ambitious in the developed world. While they are not always met, performance is usually within 90% of the goal. In contrast, our fragmented health care system has no national performance goals at all.
The author bragged that the average wait time until treatment is six weeks in the U.S. However, the median wait time (that experienced by half of patients) is about 29 days, and has increased recently. Those who understand statistics will appreciate that this means some people receive prompt care, while others must wait for much longer.
Notably, of the 10 nations whose residents have the longest life expectancy, all 10 have some form of universal health care. Canada, called-out by the author as a failed health system, ranks 17th on this list, the U.K. is 29th, while the U.S. is a dismal 47th.
The final outrageous statement in this piece is that “some patients don’t make the cut” under national universal coverage plans. That is an incredible claim when we have a system that leaves over 80 million people with no or inadequate health insurance.
Bruce M. Small, MD
Clarence