Letter: American health care yields inferior results

A recent column in The Buffalo News presented the views of a noted apologist for the health insurance industry. The author offered a mix of cherry-picked, distorted and invented facts to make her case that it is better here than in other nations. Speaking of cancer survival, she stated that “other wealthy nations report worse outcomes.” Some do; some don’t. For example, the U.S. ranks seventh for lung cancer survival, and 15th for stomach cancer. Our outcomes are good, but not better than in several other countries.

The decline in cancer death rates in the U.S. is presented in a distorted manner. While this decline is real and worthy of celebration, America’s performance is worse than that of Singapore, South Korea, Italy, Switzerland, Canada and the U.K., to name a few.

The author disparaged the U.K. for failing to meet its 85% goal for cancer patients to be seen following urgent referral. In fact, the U.K. National Health Service’s nine performance goals for cancer care are regarded as the most ambitious in the developed world. While they are not always met, performance is usually within 90% of the goal. In contrast, our fragmented health care system has no national performance goals at all.