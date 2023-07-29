The evolution of the game of American football evolved from the sports of soccer and rugby. The first game was played on Nov. 6, 1869, between Rutgers and Princeton. Points made by kicking a field goal were considered of greater value than points scored by running the ball in to score a goal.

Field goals earned five points (5)

Safeties earned one point (1)

Touchdowns earned two points (2)

Goals scored after a touchdown earned four points (4)

The term "touchdown" meant running or catching the ball in the endzone and literally touching the ball down in the endzone.

Obviously the scoring system has evolved again over the years.

The scoring rules have been fairly consistent with the major change of the distance of the PAT (point after touchdown) kick is attempted. The major change in scoring a touchdown is a player in possession of the ball merely has to break the plane of the endzone to score earning the highest point value of six (6) points.

I think it's time to put the term "touchdown" back in the National Football League. A new term shall be "break the plane" and its worth will be four points (4). There isn't a PAT after breaking the plane. Also let’s revert back to the importance of the kicking game and award four points (4) for any field goal over 50 yards.

There should be a serious look at ball possession. The passing game has evolved, and it seems that pass receivers must accomplish much more as an eventual ball carrier. A running back is handed or tossed the ball and as he is tackled to the ground, he does not have to maintain possession because the rule is "the ground cannot cause a fumble." But that same ground can cause an incompletion in regard to a pass reception. A receiver makes a spectacular catch, maybe leaving his feet, and as he makes contact with the ground the ball moves, and it's considered an incompletion. Two feet inbounds with possession and makes contact with the ground and the ball moves and again it's an incompletion. There seems to be some inconsistency. Surviving the ground isn't consistent in regard to a ball carrier and a pass receiver.

Bill Krieger

Williamsville