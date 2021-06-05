Letter: American flags should fly in park on Memorial Day

We went to Green Lake just after 2 p.m. Monday. We especially enjoy watching the young children in the playground. We went there expecting to see a big crowd and American flags flying, we were half right.

The parking lot was jammed full, perhaps 30 to 35 cars and vans. As we turned around to find other nearby parking, we were lucky that a car was pulling out so we had a great spot. But not a flag to be seen. I was surprised so I walked the whole area looking. I did see one flag on the back of a pickup truck in the parking lot, but that was all.

I saw no park workers, so I assumed they had the holiday off.

There is a permanent tall flagpole across the lake if you drive in that way, flying the flag. Then I saw open the boat rentals and someone was on the beach side and the water and sprinkler was operating. This meant a concession I thought, if a bracket were permanently installed six feet or so off the ground by the boat door and one on the beach side a flag on a pole could be put in taking about one minute, rolled up and put away much less than five minutes before leaving. The one near the boat door would be easily visible across the street where we were parked.