Letter: American democracy’s peril can be viewed on screen

“What has happened to American democracy?” the May 14 letter writer asks.

“A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing” (Arcadia Films LTD ca. 2010), a video narrative of the life of Saul Alinsky, might provide the most likely answer to the writer’s question.

The narrative suggests intent and methods for a Marxist takeover of the United States, however long it may take. The narrative contains the following quotations:

“When we get ready to take the United States, we will not take It under the label of Communism, we will not take it under the label of Socialism, these labels are unpleasant to the American people, and they have been speared much, we will take it under labels that have been made lovable, we will take it under the labels of liberalism, progressivism and democracy, but take it we will.”

The narrative identifies critical theory, as a development of American Marxists aimed at bringing the country down by criticizing it, and also identifies “political correctness” and the sexual revolution, as Marxist developments intended to weaken the country.