Letter: American conservatives must acknowledge history

Kudos to The News for the Juneteenth editorial celebrating the new Federal holiday and expressing concern about conservatives’ continuing opposition to honest teaching of our country’s racial history. I’d like to add a couple of observations.

I can still remember that in the 1960s, the version of slavery we were offered in our Social Studies textbook went like this: there may have been some slave owners who treated their slaves cruelly, but most of them realized that slaves were “too valuable to mistreat.” This made sense to us in the same way that you wouldn’t abuse an expensive car. But of course the underlying message was clear: slavery “American Style” wasn’t really all that bad. Only years later did I learn what a monstrous evil it really was.

In 2019 on a trip to Germany, our tour included several Holocaust memorials. Our tour guide, a German woman in her 30’s, spoke eloquently about the continuing need for her country to confront its past. Of course no one should forget that in the 1940s under the Nazis, the German nation committed the most ghastly crimes in the history of civilization. But if Germany can honestly face its history without teaching young Germans to “hate their country,” what are American conservatives so afraid of?

Kenneth R. Boudreau

Tonawanda