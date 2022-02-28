Letter: America, show compassion, heart for Ukrainian people

While we Americans consider how the Ukraine war will affect our lifestyles consider what the Ukrainian people will be going through.

That point might be truly realized as I switched from Fox cable to a more human CNN report in a subway. A mom related as to how she had to be brave so as not to show how scared she was for her children’s sake.

We have a small price, pun intended, to pay compared to what the Ukrainians are going through. Many years ago at the end of a Mass prayer we used to say “Save Russia.” It’s that time again.

Tony Buttino Sr.

Hoover Beach