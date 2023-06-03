About the border situation: I am too old to be president, however would like to share my opinion. Two traits of Americans are responsibility and kindness. Post World War II we had UNICEF and aid to foreign countries. Americans were concerned for all other humans. Since then, the United States and world population has doubled. Autocracy, monarchy, dictatorship, racism and arrogance are not American. Arrogance is not an American value.

Thousands of human beings seek a new life in America. Most want to work in jobs currently not filled. They are fleeing countries with corrupt governments, ruled by machine guns and dictatorship. An unstable government promotes lawlessness. To me, the answer is to enact stabilization of the Central American region. A task force occupation of unstable regions to establish martial law of no machine guns, no turning off the water, no human persecution would allow immigrants to stay home. With some aid, these areas can evolve to safe regions where governments against crime can set up schools, medical facilities, agriculture and manufacturing jobs for trade. That would lessen the need to flee. They could remain in their homeland without fear.

That is the American way to address this crisis. I also believe that America and Canada can benefit from new citizens willing to work for a new and better life. Finally, I believe education is the main asset necessary for a successful life, no matter where one lives. Why not form a committee to address the cause behind the border “problem?”

Bob Baker

Lockport