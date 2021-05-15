Letter: America should prepare for the worst disasters

Again we fall victim to some result of our nation’s unpreparedness and shortsightedness. I speak this time of the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline.

We know cyber criminals are out there yet do we prepare to defend and counterattack? Make their lives miserable? Surely our wonderful tech giants should be able to get into their systems instead of data mining and spying on you and me. Or do we do nothing? Do we have a backup alternate plan or is that plan to run out of inventory, long gas lines and higher prices? According to the Biden administration this is probably not labelled as a crisis just like the border (or enhanced Covid-19 problem it created) isn’t.

Another example of our shortsighted thinking is Texas’s over reliance on solar and wind power. For any critical service there needs to be alternate supply alternative to insure delivery of vital services. Natural gas pipelines come to mind as a potential next target and affect the northeastern U.S. homeowner where it really hurts, unable to heat their homes.

Years ago, a four-inch line carried these products directly to Buffalo, but the line fell into disrepair and of course it was abandoned, not repaired or replaced. Now trucks and rail service the Buffalo area. How inefficient and stupid.