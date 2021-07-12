Letter: America should not send money to other countries

While watching Good Morning America, they had a report from our largest military base in Afghanistan, abandoned. A modern small city. They left motor vehicles, bikes and medical equipment. America spent billions of dollars on wars that lasted a total of 20 years, mostly based on lies.

We have cities in America where the water is not safe to drink. We have urban areas that do not have clinics with enough equipment to service the needs of the public. We have a large number of people living on the beach in California. We send billions to Israel every year that they do not have to pay back. They have universal health care, free college for their kids. I hear on the news Israel has state of the art research centers and are number one in stuff. If they are doing so well, why do they need our money?

Our leaders sold their souls to lobbyists who don’t care about anything except their own interest.

America has crumbling infrastructure and failing health care and educational systems. Why are we sending money anywhere? More than 400 people were shot over the Fourth of July in America. Violent crime every year passes the total death of American troops in our wars over 20 years.