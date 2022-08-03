Letter: America should not return to the old days of disrespect

In response to the letter writer who wrote “ is this the America we grew up in? I know maybe it was not a perfect America, but you could talk without some idiot jumping on you for not being politically correct. It was a better country then.”

Was it really a better country then, when people were routinely referred to by terms that no newspaper would print today because they are so hurtful? Does anyone really want to go back to using those words without embarrassment? Respect and consideration for others are exactly the kind of values that we strive to leave to our kids.