President Biden’s message that you don’t have to go to college to have a good career is hardly a simple political calculation to win over working-class Republican voters (“Biden seeks to bridge the ‘diploma divide’,” May 16). The Inflation Reduction Act’s massive investment in clean energy to fight the climate crisis, disproportionately benefiting red states, requires a plentiful workforce to succeed.

Well-paid, union workers are set to build a green economy and revitalize our infrastructure, and they should be valued for it on both sides of the aisle. Federal funding is supporting clean economy jobs training, no degree necessary.

New York’s All-Electric Buildings Act, and the state’s mandate to build out solar and wind power, which Gov. Kathy Hochul must focus on, will provide jobs across the state for construction workers and clean energy technicians. Soaring heat pump installations are already creating a demand for electricians, a job category any high school graduate should consider.

On the other hand, House Republicans are doing their best to dismantle climate legislation by taking it hostage in debt ceiling talks, while putting our entire economy and the world’s trust in our country at stake. The America the world has looked to was built by the working class. Congressional Republicans couldn’t care less.

Deborah Cohen

Buffalo