Letter: America’s wealthiest benefit from president

Regarding President Trump’s “lowered taxes” since 2016, noted in a Jan. 3 Letter to the Editor, 400 of the wealthiest Americans have enjoyed significantly reduced federal income taxes when compared to all other demographic groups. And since the beginning of the 2020 pandemic, the number of Americans in the billionaire’s club has increased; all benefiting from reduced taxes and profiting from a disease which has killed over 380,000 Americans.

In 2017 the president proudly proclaimed that he paid $750 in federal income taxes on an income of more than $14 million. Between 2000-2015 he paid zero federal income taxes in 10 of those 15 years. He lowered taxes but I can assure you he did not lower middle-class taxes to the extent of his one-percenter devotees and those in the Trump kingdom.

With respect to Trump’s negotiated trade “deals” you might recall the cost of the trade war that he started with China. The only benefactors were the millionaire farmers who voted for Trump and the hedge fund titans who prosper by following Trump’s economic policies which always favor his personal financial interests.

The writer concluded by mentioning Trump’s relationship with Russia. Please, tell me the last time when a U.S. president was in bed with a leader such as Vladimir Putin; the dictatorial leader of the Russian autocracy.