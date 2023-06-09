Here we are, in the richest nation in the world, governments spending money on far-flung causes and billionaires spending billions of dollars to send people into space. However, we sit by and allow the poorest and needy to be kicked off Medicaid because of bureaucratic incompetence and/or earning a dollar too much. Apparently, the fine minds who shaped these laws and rules have never been or never will be in the position to need assistance with their health care.

These shortsighted rules not only affect the subscriber, but it also affects minor children who are in no position to fend for themselves. A more reasonable plan would create a sliding scale, one that would create co-pays up to the time their income reaches 125% of the income requirement to stay on the plan. In this case, no one would be kicked off due to technicalities or for bettering themselves by earning more for their family. Why are solutions so simple that rule-makers don’t see the forest for the trees?