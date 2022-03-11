Letter: America’s leaders, public must lend support to Ukraine

I watch the news each night as Ukraine undergoes a vicious attack by Russian forces and the death and despair put upon these brave people. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the United States and NATO for military assistance in saving Ukraine’s democracy. However, the U.S. and NATO allies have been slow to react and unwilling to fully commit to help Ukraine.

Our friends in Ukraine have asked that we establish a no-fly zone around Ukraine’s borders. This is the same country that supported NATO in Afghanistan and who orchestrated a rescue mission to evacuate Ukrainian and Afghani citizens from the Taliban after U.S. forces left the country. They have asked for our help, yet we have not given them what they need most. Why? Is it because Vladimir Putin has stated that any NATO nation that helps establish a no-fly zone in Ukrainian air space will be considered an enemy that will constitute an act of war?