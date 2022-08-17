Letter: America’s housing crisis through the lens of its own infrastructure

Twenty-eight minutes. That was the estimated time it would take to walk to the nearest supermarket. When I first arrived in Buffalo from New York City, I was slapped with the harsh reality of millions of Americans living in the suburbs: car dependency. Such suburban, car-dependent infrastructure has led to America’s current exigency: the housing crisis.

While this is an elementary predicament of supply and demand, the straightforward solution of constructing more houses is unattainable due to single-family zoning, minimum parking lot requirements, and land size regulations. Single-family zoning outlaws the construction of structures such as duplexes or apartment buildings, demarcating areas for only single-family homes. Regardless, even if such structures were legal, prerequisites such as two parking spaces per housing unit discourage their construction. Height requirements, such as those in Cupertino, Calif., cap houses at two stories while establishing a minimum 5,000 square foot land mandate. This insinuates the construction of wider, spread-out luxury homes instead of starter homes, which creates expensive and expansive homes unattainable to most of the population.

On the contrary, mixed-use development, where a myriad of housing options coincide, would increase housing availability while simultaneously lowering costs; instead of one family per lot of land, four to five families could be accommodated with duplexes or attached homes. The dispersion of single-family zoning disconnects the home and the market sphere, requiring a car to diminish the gap. The expansiveness of these homes – spreading out over more land – places the closest store miles away, whereas the compactness of mixed-use development enables walkability as stores are closely knit with homes.

This doesn’t mean abolishing single-family homes altogether, however, as they can still coexist with other forms of housing. Nevertheless, they shouldn’t be the only option, as alternatives are cheaper and more inclusive while promoting walkability – creating a healthier, happier community.

Mohammed Bari

Amherst