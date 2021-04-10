Letter: America’s gun obsession leads to tragic outcomes

Although I sympathize strongly with gun control proponents, I have to admit that all their efforts, even if passed legislatively, would be in vain.

There are just too many guns out there, and too many fanatics.

There are over 393 million civilian-owned firearms guns floating around the United States – more than there are people.

I have never owned a gun and refuse to have one in my home. I know full well that homes with guns are more likely to experience gun-caused injury or death by misuse, accidents, and suicides.

Just consider suicides. A study by the Harvard School of Public Health of all 50 states revealed a powerful link between rates of firearm ownership and suicide. States such as Montana, Alaska, Wyoming and Utah were tops for suicides and also for gun ownership.

If the Second Amendment could somehow be repealed, or if the US would do like New Zealand and confiscate or buy back all firearms, that might solve things. But that will never happen in America. American gun owners just love their toys so much.

So really, there is nothing to be done effectively.

Michael Silverman

Amherst