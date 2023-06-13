I would like to say what “MAGA” means to me, and thousands of Rust Belt workers from the Northeast and Buffalo.

It means going back to the ‘70s and it should say “MAEGA,” “Make America Economically Great Again.”

I am a cast aside steelworker who Joe Biden, Charles Schumer and Mitch McConnell (bipartisan) turned their backs on. I am older, and remember when almost everything was made in Buffalo and the Rust Belt. Now the only thing made here is pizza and wings.

Buffalo nearly lost its Bills to Austin, Texas and if manufacturing jobs don’t come back they will in 15 years (buyout clause.)

So I say … Make America Great Again and drain the swamp.

Roger Banks

West Seneca