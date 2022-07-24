Letter: America’s current sad state leaves concern for the future

I write because I am concerned. It’s difficult not to be concerned considering the divisiveness that exists in our country.

What happened? I don’t remember being so divided in the past. I fear we have become a nation of whiners.

During the Depression of the 1930s, I remember men coming to our door asking to work for a meal. We were not in some isolated location. We lived in the Town of Tonawanda near Colvin and Eggert, then called Guideboard Road. There was a working railroad not far from our house, hence the jobless men who rode the rails. My mother always scraped up a meal for the men in return for cleaning the chicken coop or something similar.

When World War II came along, the war effort spurred the economy, sad as the war was. Many of the jobless men joined the service, my two brothers included. Yes we complained about rationing, but we remember the bigger sacrifice being made in Europe and other places.

It hurt to remember those times. How can we get the country back on track? My mother would have said, “pull up your socks and deal with it.” I fear that today many wait for assistance from the government. There wasn’t much of that in the 1930s and we survived. Too much assistance leads to dependence for a lifetime I’m afraid.

I suppose that being upset about the future of our country is a bit unrealistic for a 90-year-old. But I do care. In my later years I traveled the world. I do believe this is the greatest country, and hope and pray for it’s future.

Joan Brewer

Lockport