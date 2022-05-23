Letter: America needs to remember its roots

America first?

Do you remember the America we used to be? Civility in politics, civics lessons in school, the great melting pot, most of our grandparents arriving on these shores from abroad? Turning 18 and serving two years in service to our country, during which time you served with all sorts of guys, all colors and faiths. You learned to trust them all as brothers. They were basically just like you.

Today, living in bubbles of favorite cable channels and social media has isolated folks. The fear of the “browning of America” has become a cudgel brandished by certain commentators. This stokes division. It is a convenient tool that appeals to individuals who fear losing “something” to “others.”

If you know someone mired in replacement theory and they are armed and angry, you have some responsibility to help prevent the next such attack. It is becoming clear that legislation and thoughts and prayers are not going to stop this. It is up to us, the people who know the potential killers. They need help to be deprogrammed. How many Tops shootings before the talking heads and elected officials cease their supremist speech and lies?

The Statue promised: "Give me your tired, your poor/Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free”

Most of us can trace our roots back to that concept. Maybe this is too woke for your taste, but consider the lives that will be taken if we do not awaken.

James Szafran

Cheektowaga