Letter: America needs to assert a moral standard

We don't have a gun problem in America as much as we have a God problem.

For the last fifty years or so this country has slowly gotten away from God in our schools and the public square of America.

Without God and some type of morality-based religion in the US, the transcendent moral standard that this country was founded on has been lost.

Without a transcendent authority figure for society to look to and to determine what is right or wrong, morality becomes completely subjective.

Subjective morality will inevitably lead to a total societal breakdown.

David Cavall

Buffalo