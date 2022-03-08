 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: America must work together to help Ukrainian citizens
Is our country capable of coming together and work as “one?” Can we stick together like we did during World War II and suffer a little for the betterment of all? Because we did during World War II, we are not speaking German or Japanese. I pray we can listen to our leaders and follow their advice on issues we will be facing soon.

I am worried that the same people who couldn’t follow rules about getting a Covid-19 vaccine or wearing a mask for the last two years, will be the same people to complain about sacrifices that will be coming in order to help the Ukraine people.

I hope I am wrong.

Gerald Stefanacci

West Seneca

