Letter: America must unite on cybersecurity threat

I recently viewed a one-hour interview with Leon Panetta. He is a former 50-year federal government official who led many of our most important government departments. He happens to be one of the very few career civil servants that I actually admire. He spoke on many subjects but the issue that really intrigued me was his comments on our country’s cybersecurity shortcomings and the recent hack of and ransom paid by the Colonial Pipeline.

He opined as many have that the ransom should not have been paid as it only encourages other hackers to do the same. But what really struck me was his call for a joint public-private commission bringing together our country’s top cybersecurity experts which are currently scattered throughout our public/private sectors with little communication opportunities. Just as federal government security departments failed to communicate in advance of our 9/11 attack in 2001, he implores us to unite in what he called the “greatest security threat our country now faces.” As so many of our public and private entities have been hacked, I believe this is a super important suggestion that has been made by a very bright man.