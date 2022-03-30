Letter: America must support Ukraine any way we can

As the Russian invasion of the whole of Ukraine has entered the second month of fighting, I have been inspired by the will of the Ukrainian people to defend the existence of their country, culture and freedom. The bravery of this nation and its people is a shining example of unity, shared sacrifice and true leadership. Looking in the mirror as Americans, we should see Ukrainians staring back at us, asking us to live up to and support our founding principle: Liberty.

I do not believe the role of the United States is the “world’s policeman” or “world’s gun dealer” for simply any country that asks, especially after the futile 20-year long assistance of Afghanistan’s government and military. Ukraine differs from Afghanistan in two major ways; Ukrainians as a culture value democratic government with individual rights for all and they have proven a willingness to defend their beliefs, to the death, on their own, with the equipment they currently have.