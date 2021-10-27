Letter: America must pay attention to those who would do us harm

There is a gathering challenge on America’s horizon, one which we can continue to downplay or ignore only at our long term peril. This challenge is the increasingly aggressive and militarized conduct of the Chinese Communist Party.

China is building fields of hundreds of nuclear tipped ICBM silos, has recently tested an intercontinental, nuclear capable hypersonic missile that is invulnerable to interception with our current technology, has committed daily incursions into Taiwanese airspace, is building a network of military bases in the Southwest Pacific while attempting to interfere with freedom of navigation there, and regularly releases bellicose statements about destroying anyone or anything perceived to be opposed to Chinese national interests.

Meanwhile America is continuing to tear itself apart over vaccinations, personal pronouns, which part of our political spectrum is evil, and what parts of our history are to be taught in schools. We are having tantrums over ideological purity while neglecting to remember that inimical outside forces are watching, and making dangerous conclusions about American strength and resolve.