Letter: America must pay attention to those who would do us harm

There is a gathering challenge on America’s horizon, one which we can continue to downplay or ignore only at our long term peril. This challenge is the increasingly aggressive and militarized conduct of the Chinese Communist Party.
China is building fields of hundreds of nuclear tipped ICBM silos, has recently tested an intercontinental, nuclear capable hypersonic missile that is invulnerable to interception with our current technology, has committed daily incursions into Taiwanese airspace, is building a network of military bases in the Southwest Pacific while attempting to interfere with freedom of navigation there, and regularly releases bellicose statements about destroying anyone or anything perceived to be opposed to Chinese national interests.
Meanwhile America is continuing to tear itself apart over vaccinations, personal pronouns, which part of our political spectrum is evil, and what parts of our history are to be taught in schools. We are having tantrums over ideological purity while neglecting to remember that inimical outside forces are watching, and making dangerous conclusions about American strength and resolve.
History is replete with examples of countries which ignored indications of external threats, and suffered as a result. The failures of Western democracies to perceive the threat posed by Nazi Germany in the 1930s are a prime example. Newspapers of that period contained many articles and editorials speculating that a civilized country like Germany could not really be planning to carry out the plans Hitler specified in Mein Kampf, only to pay a terrible price when it turned out that he meant exactly what he said.
As a country we need to begin to focus on what we have in common rather than on what can divide us. We need to begin rejecting all forms of extremism, whether political, religious or race based. We need to understand that our domestic conduct affects our international image, and therefore the calculations of those who wish us ill. And we need to acknowledge that once again, as was the case with Soviet Russia, we are being confronted by a peer adversary, the Chinese Communist Party, and conduct our domestic, military, and international policies accordingly.
Daniel Trigoboff, PhD
Williamsville