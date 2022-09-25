 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: America must not allow history to repeat itself

Folks, have you, like me, asked the question for most of your life, “How could the German people allow such a despicable despot to rise to the position of absolute power in 1930s Germany?” Well, Look no further than this November and then again in November of 2024. If the good in this country doesn’t wake up to the obvious call before them, then I fear in 80 to 90 years, people somewhere in the world will ask the question, “How could the American people allow such a despicable despot to rise to the position of absolute power in 2020s America?” Vote for the life of this country. In doing so, you’ll be voting for your own life.

John Fantini

Buffalo

0 Comments

