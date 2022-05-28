Letter: America must love their children more than guns

The front-page headlines in the May 25 Buffalo News, highlight the brutally sad consequences of the U.S. gun laws. The front-page headlines are focused simultaneously on the mass murder in Buffalo on May 14, and another on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. These horrific events are now occurring in such quick succession that we are unable to bury the victims of one before the next occurs. In the United States, gun violence and death are a daily occurrence, and mass shootings are an ever more frequent tragedy. When will this end? Only when Americans love their children and each other, more then unfettered gun ownership.