Letter: America must get ‘woke’ on a number of key issues

One side wants to afford everyone who wants to vote, an opportunity to do so, easily and without having to wait in line for six hours or endure laws barring a gift of water while they wait. One side wants automatic weapons removed from society so they might once again not have to endure losing a loved one and 10 other individuals’ loved ones nearby because of some entity’s foul gripe and ridiculous access to an AR-15 and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. One side believes that women should have the right to manage their own bodies, especially reproductive rights, without the fear of going to jail for murder. One side doesn’t want to see children placed in cages while their parents try to find a manner to reenter this country legally. One side wants to continue to allocate the long-standing practice for an IRA saving budget increase, so our country doesn’t default. One side wants to level the playing field to have all Americans pay their fair share of taxes. One side wants to treat all humans with respect regardless of their race, creed, color or sexual preference. One side wants to make the other side aware of the pervasive stench of racism that is seeping out of every pore of this country’s being. One side wants the police force to treat minorities in the same manner as whites. One side wants to realign the Supreme Court back to the center, etc.