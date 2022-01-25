Letter: America must get real when it comes to Trump

We need to stop wasting time with this fantasy debate on whether mandates are needed. Of course mandates and laws, rules, norms and regulations are needed. Those Trumpites who claim that laws are an infringement on their liberties aren’t being serious. They will fight against anything you have to say about anything not approved by their dear leader. They know that vaccines save lives and that masks work. But they have adopted the anarchist playbook because their leader Donald Trump is an anarchist. Trump has been scoffing at laws since he lied his way out of the draft with his phony bone spurs.

He lied his way through The Apprentice TV series, pretending to be a billionaire. He had just survived several bankruptcies so the banks stopped loaning him money.

He lied about the Russians helping him win the 2016 election. (see Mueller report) Before he was indicted, his campaign manager was a PR man working in Ukraine and connected to Vladimir Putin.

Days ago at a rally in Arizona, Trump was still pumping out the “Big Lie” that his election was stolen. That lie was the basis for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol that Trump incited.