Letter: America must first admit its own historical mistakes

While Washington Post Writers Group Kathleen Parker’s column, Buffalo News (Feb. 24) “The Olympic horror show reflects the black hole where China’s heart should be,” is a stark reminder of the human rights violations of China – we should not forget that our own history is rife with similar indictments.

China’s attempts to “eliminate the culture, language and religious beliefs of the Uyghur people of northwest China” using “reeducation camps and boarding schools” to reform the Uyghurs into proper Chinese citizens echoes similar attempts by our own government in the late 1800s and early 1900s to accomplish the same goal.

Our own boarding schools, including the Thomas Indian School on the Cattaraugus Reservation, and the notorious Carlisle Industrial Indian School in Carlisle, Pa., existed for the sole purpose of “killing the Indian to save the man” by forcing native children to abandon the language spoken in their homes, wear Anglo-American clothing, and learn a trade. While many educators who worked in those schools, including my own godfather who worked as an administrator at the Thomas Indian School in the 1950s, showed great compassion and used all his skills to provide a quality education, looking back today still reveals the naked truth.