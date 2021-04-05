 Skip to main content
Letter: America must eliminate childhood poverty, inequity
Letter: America must eliminate childhood poverty, inequity

The pandemic certainly has caused a greater divide between the billionaires and the truly needy. A stimulus package was certainly needed. Our government is good at providing a fish when it might be better to teach people to fish.

This is America, no child should be going hungry here. No child should have to breathe and drink water filled with toxins. Religious and other nonprofit organizations seem to address the needs of their neighborhoods better than some of our government agencies.

We as a nation need to address the problem of poverty. Isn’t it better to invest in better health care and education for our young than to pay for incarcerating them as adults?

Robert Vossler

Sardinia

