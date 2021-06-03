 Skip to main content
Letter: America must act to ensure global educational opportunity
The May 27 headline in The Buffalo News: “Cuomo says schools can open fully in fall.” While students in Western New York prepare for and others return to in-school learning, millions of children around the world are struggling to get even a basic education. Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on even the strongest education systems. Every child has the right to a quality education. When children can learn, and learn well, they have keys to a more just, prosperous and equal future.

At the peak of the pandemic, 1.6 billion of the world’s children were out of school – and many are at risk of never returning. Urgent action is needed now to ensure the Covid-19 education crisis does not turn into a permanent catastrophe for an entire generation. The Global Partnership for Education (GPE) marshals global resources for national education plans. GPE and its partners now have a five-year, $5 billion plan to support learning for 175 million more children in lower-income countries, helping communities to recover from the pandemic. The U.S. must do our part to support this effort with a bold pledge of $1 billion spread over the next five years. Urge your representatives to Congress to take action on this issue.

Bruce Davidson

Group Leader, RESULTS-Buffalo

East Amherst

