This past summer my wife and I made our second trip to Normandy and toured the graves of American service members killed in saving Europe and really the world from the worst threat to mankind in modern history. Walking among the graves of these brave Americans I was overcome with emotion and appreciation for the members of “The Greatest Generation” that made the ultimate sacrifice to save the world. In touring the Administration Building there were maps and charts showing the battle plan, the enormity of the task and it was clear that only America had the will, resources and determination for the task at hand. We were also blessed with great leaders in Franklin Roosevelt and Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, among others, plus our British allies, particularly Winston Churchill.

Today I am afraid that the United States and our western allies are facing an equally serious threat from Russia and China. Vladimir Putin has stated he wants to recreate the old Soviet Empire and China hopes to dominate all of Asia starting with Taiwan. Unfortunately for the United States our political leadership in Joe Biden for the Democrats and Donald Trump for Republicans are not anywhere near the leaders we had at the start of World War II and I am sure that our adverseries are well aware of this major leadership deficit. The Republicans have a chance to nominate one of the many very qualified potential presidential contenders, Ron Desantis, Rick Scott among others while the Democrats must do the same thing for their party and also have equally qualified potential contenders.

As a s student of world history I do not think time is on our side and it is up to us to act as Americans not partisan party ideologues.

Anthony H. Gioia

Buffalo