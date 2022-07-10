 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: America is heading in the wrong direction

Commenting on the current state of affairs in our country, a friend claims that we have all become citizens of Doonesbury’s “Berserkistan.”

Could be but I’m more inclined – as a very old person – to remember Twilight Zone’s “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street.”

The episode ends with a single voice explaining: “In this time of uncertainty we are so sure that villains lurk on every corner that we will create them ourselves if we can’t find them.”

It did not end well for the residents of Maple Street. We are much like them except that we have way, way more guns

Manya Warn

Williamsville

