Letter: America is full of law and order hypocrites

So, the law and order Republicans refuse to answer subpoenas, obstruct justice, plan a hostile takeover of the government and want armed guards in tactical gear at voting boxes while encouraging violence.

These folks find no fault with the Supreme Court inserting personal bias, support law enforcement by allowing war weapons on the streets, and shrug during mass shootings in grocery stores, schools, concerts, and houses of worship. They're silent as a judge’s son is murdered on her doorstep, a governor is nearly kidnapped, and Nancy Pelosi’s husband is attacked with a hammer in his own home. Whose law? Whose order? Welcome to The United Hates of America.

JoAnn Tenebra

Amherst

