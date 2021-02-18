Letter: America is directionless under this new leadership

For some reason I am still around at age 90 and for the first time in my life I am worried about the future of our country. I am one of millions of ex-servicemen who swore under oath that I would never betray my country and die for it if need be. I willingly gave up years of my life and a chance to finish college to serve in the U.S. Navy for the country I loved. That was 73 years ago.

Sadly, the America I knew is deteriorating badly thanks to the power-hungry. How can a newly elected president, with a stroke of a pen, issue executive orders and suddenly change the direction of our country and cause thousands of people to lose their jobs? When we all pay more for gas and to heat our homes it will cause severe pain to all of us. Since when is one person able to overturn the work of an elected Congress?

With no debate, women’s athletic competition is broadsided by allowing transgender men to compete against women. Why is that fair? The “impeachment” of Donald Trump was a foolish waste of time and money. A fair investigation will prove it. Meanwhile, other businesses of Congress is shoved aside. I am one of 74 million people that feel the election was fraudulent. The idea of mail-in voting is OK if there is an ironclad way to verify the count. No matter what party you belong to, this problem is massive and must be corrected.