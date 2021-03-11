Letter: America is decreasing its energy independence

Since January, gasoline prices have steadily risen and no end in sight. One recent publication pegged the rise on increased demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic recovery. Are we really using that much more than we did on average in prior months?

The past few years proved that energy independence has shielded us from world supply and pricing upsets. It provided a sound platform for economic growth. Not anymore. What’s changed is the person in the White House, whose goal is to change all that in the name of globalism putting America last.

With pipelines cancelled and domestic production down, we have no choice but to buy from other sources. Overnight, the United States dropped from energy self-sufficiency and a global supply leader with stable pricing to Americans to the present scenario. All this was accomplished as development of other sources was and is ongoing. We all agree that is our long-term future.

For six years, I have had a solar panel array that provides power during sunny weather, but not in winter snowstorms. This sent a message to the markets it’s OK to raise prices and they will. There is nothing to stop them. Natural gas is the “bridge” fuel to the future. (Is it really safer to ship gas and oil via rail? Just ask the people in Quebec.).