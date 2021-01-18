 Skip to main content
Letter: America is better off minus political parties
Recent events with this election of 2020, and the actions of both the Democrats, and Republicans, especially with the failings of Covid-19 second relief package that took too long, because of party wrangling, have convinced me that all political parties must come to an end.

Institute term limits, and get rid of political action committees, and just have citizens register to vote only. This current system has not worked for many years, and most voters don’t vote according to party lines. Enough is enough.

Joseph A. Teresi

Buffalo

