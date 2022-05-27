Letter: America is an example of ‘multivulturalism’

The recent tragedy in Buffalo at the hands of a white supremacist, and the thousands of other hate crimes committed each year in the United States, leads me to believe that America is not a shining example of multiculturalism.

Rather, America exemplifies “multivulturalism,” that is, a culture where individuals from the majority race intentionally exclude and alienate, or target and commit offensive, often violent, acts against members not identified as white.

Earlier this year, Statista reported that there were 11,472 victims of hate crimes in America in 2020.

Additionally, there were 838 identified hate groups. In 2021, the FBI reported that hate crimes surged to their highest levels in 12 years.

Consider that The Bureau of Justice Statistics reported that; Blacks were incarcerated at a rate of 1,240, Hispanics 349, and whites 261 per 100,000 people. It is apparent that one result of an overrepresentation of white politicians in Congress is that Caucasians are underrepresented in the penal system while minority groups are overrepresented.

It seems in America’s “multivultural” society, minorities the white system can’t exclude via incarceration are at great risk from racist elements that exist.

John Ashwood

Ridgeway, Ont.