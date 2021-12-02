Letter: America has sadly lost regard for opposing views

Recently, a congressman from Arizona “jokingly” posted a video in which he killed a congresswoman from New York and assaulted the President. For this, the Congressman was correctly censured by the House of Representatives, despite the fact that members of his party voted almost unanimously not to censure him for his appalling actions. What if a high school student posted such a video? Would this be winked at and condoned?
Our country is sick. Aside from the Civil War, it has never been more divided, and the forces that drive people apart grow stronger by the day. Moreover, vast numbers of senators, members of Congress, governors and many other government leaders throughout the land openly incite and encourage this division. How can we possibly be a united country unless we listen with respect to each other’s beliefs and ideas and try to meet in the middle? Throughout U.S. history, this notion of compromise has been the key to moving forward as unified citizens with a common desire to shine the torch of freedom and justice for the world to see.
These are critical times for the United States. Will we continue down the path of civil strife, following leaders who stoke the flames of hate, mistrust and even violence, and are more concerned with their own personal interests than the welfare of the nation? We are already well down this road, and to continue the insanity will soon ensure the end of the shining republic that our Founding Fathers envisioned.
Imagine if persons in government attempted to work together for the common good instead of constantly fighting and insulting each other. I hope and pray that we Americans will rediscover the need to respect “the other side” and strive to find common ground, just as we have through many other trying times in our history. Indeed, the very survival of our beloved country is at stake.
Michael Scully
Williamsville