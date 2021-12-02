Letter: America has sadly lost regard for opposing views

Recently, a congressman from Arizona “jokingly” posted a video in which he killed a congresswoman from New York and assaulted the President. For this, the Congressman was correctly censured by the House of Representatives, despite the fact that members of his party voted almost unanimously not to censure him for his appalling actions. What if a high school student posted such a video? Would this be winked at and condoned?

Our country is sick. Aside from the Civil War, it has never been more divided, and the forces that drive people apart grow stronger by the day. Moreover, vast numbers of senators, members of Congress, governors and many other government leaders throughout the land openly incite and encourage this division. How can we possibly be a united country unless we listen with respect to each other’s beliefs and ideas and try to meet in the middle? Throughout U.S. history, this notion of compromise has been the key to moving forward as unified citizens with a common desire to shine the torch of freedom and justice for the world to see.