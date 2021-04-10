Letter: America has a firm duty to help vaccinate nations

I would like to draw attention to and gratefully acknowledge a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that has not been widely reported. Within the comprehensive act there is a provision for $10.8 billion to address the impacts of Covid-19 overseas. This provision will make available lifesaving overseas health and humanitarian aid to poorer nations struggling with the effects of the pandemic.

Some might be tempted to think, “Don’t we need to take care of our own people first? Are we responsible for the health of people in other nations?” Of course, every step needs to be taken to make the Covid-19 vaccine available here to those who need and seek it, as well as to provide assistance to families and communities impacted by the pandemic. But if we are too shortsighted in our view, it could end up hurting us.

We all know that Covid-19 entered our nation from other countries. The new mutations of the virus are also coming from other countries, including Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom. It is not really possible to end the pandemic by only dealing with it within the U.S. as if we could build a wall around our country to keep it out. I recently heard someone say that an outbreak of the virus anywhere is an outbreak everywhere.