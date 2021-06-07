Letter: America deserves to know the truth about Capitol riot

Republicans on May 28 blocked the creation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. We need an accurate investigation to set the record straight. Everyone with half a brain knows exactly what happened. The good news is Donald Trump lost the election and his twitter account is shut down. We need to put Trump and his followers behind us.

The only reason that Trump ever gained any traction is the mainstream media felt compelled to cover his bizarre behavior. If social media were to stop giving him oxygen he would simply disappear as a tragic event in American history. Let’s get to the truth about Jan. 6.

“Never explain – your friends do not need it and your enemies will not believe you anyway” – Elbert Hubbard.

Linda Ulrich-Hagner

East Aurora