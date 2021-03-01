Letter: America deserves better than Greene in office

I recently read many articles about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in The Buffalo News and The New York Times regarding her strange and threatening social media posts about Democrats. Greene “liked” a Facebook post about removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from leadership. The post contained the following message: “a bullet to the head would be quicker.”

Pelosi worked on many issues that help all Americans. She was the architect of the landmark Affordable Care Act, which has guaranteed protections for all Americans with pre-existing conditions. I have a question for all: Would you hire Greene at your place of business, or even want to work alongside her at any job? I wonder how people reading this article would feel if Greene directed this type of hatred against their loved ones or friends. Would they defend her like so many Republicans do?

We should not condone this type of behavior anywhere in life. Greene knows exactly what she’s doing. Search her YouTube videos, and observe her hate.