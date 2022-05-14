Letter: America cannot be allowed to go back to the old days

I am so afraid for this country. For the women. For the LGBTQ community. For our children. For our environment. What is going on? We are going backwards in this country. From the real possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned. What about women’s rights? No man should ever tell a woman what to do as far as having the right to do with their bodies, but that is what is happening. Isn’t there enough unwanted children, children that are abused, children living in poverty? Banning abortion will make matters even worse. How many women have to die because of back-alley abortions? Maybe we should dump these unwanted children on the steps of the Supreme Court and let them raise them. If men could have children, you know very well abortion would be legal.