Letter: Amendment’s lack of clarity threatens family run businesses

I do not agree with voting yes on five amendments to the state constitution (Oct. 24 editorial). Instead, I ask communities throughout Western New York to question the potential unintended consequences of Proposal 2, as its currently written.

Family dairy farms across our state have been leading the nation in environmental stewardship for generations. Farms operate under strict environmental regulations and guidelines, and we work with our employees every day to protect our natural resources, while ensuring the health and safety of each other, and our cows.

However, the proposed “Green Amendment” could overturn decades of teamwork, land preservation, and animal care that nearly 4,000 New York State dairy farms have strived for.

What does “clean air and water” and “healthful environment” mean? If the Green Amendment passes on Nov. 2, we’ll likely find out through complaints and lawsuits because the courts will decide.

As it’s written, the amendment appears to give undefined rights to file complaints against family farms or New York’s own government agencies – the very people whose passion and life work is to protect our natural resources, and over what complainants believe are environmental wrongdoings.