Letter: Amend New York’s Constitution to restrain gubernatorial powers

As the scandals pile up, the state Legislature voted to revoke Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers. But by acting at his weakest, Democrats mistake a rebuke for a reform.

Impeachment-hungry Republicans are also off target. Simply replacing the governor wouldn’t solve the fundamental problems with his position.

His total power over state politics has allowed him to coerce legislators, allegedly harass women and hide nursing home data. The actual lawmakers need real power: the Legislature should elect the governor.

New York State, like all states and the federal government, elects its executive and legislative branches separately; this is called the “presidential” system. We should transition to a European “parliamentary” system where we only elect the Legislature, which then elects the executive branch (including the governor) from its ranks.

This sounds undemocratic, but think about our system. One person controls nearly the entire executive branch, which just happens to be the strongest branch of government – especially in an emergency.