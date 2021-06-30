Letter: Allowing young people to hunt big game makes perfect sense

After reading a writer’s recent opinion that 12-year-olds should not be able to hunt big game in New York State with an older experienced mentor, I would like to respond. The writer is certainly entitled to her opinion, as a resident of this state, but there are several issues to unpack regarding her views. The writer reveals a bias against hunting and hunters in general, which detracts from the main point. She refers to a group of hunters as a “gang,” and of course they drive “trucks.” Since when does the vehicle you drive determine how moral you are?

The writer also seems to have a self-righteous view of what appropriate bonding entails. There is no right or wrong way for friends and family to bond, as long as it is ethical and legal. Mentioning trophies as “glassy-eyed” mounts on the wall, again has nothing to do with this issue. Killing animals for food is not a criminal act. Most reasonable people who eat meat understand it is part of an inescapable process, unless one is choosing to be a vegetarian.