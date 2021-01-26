Letter: Allowing Trump to leave does not make up for chaos

Exile Donald Trump. He has become an inherent danger to our country. He did not stop at simple petulant pouting; his incendiary rhetoric inspired chaos and insurrection against the U.S. government. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are smiling while the rest of the world looks on in horror as U.S. democracy self-destructs.

Trump has used every illegal means including threats to muster votes for his cause. He has lied to his devout followers, and, a word of caution to those followers, he can turn against you on a moment’s notice. Such is the personality of a fascist leader.

Those of us who did not vote for Trump in 2016 were disappointed but never thought it would get this bad. Enough people learned by 2020 to not grant Trump a second term. Unfortunately, too many people still don’t see how detrimental he has become to our country. His criticisms of “extremist” Democrats and “leftist” liberals can’t hold a candle to the chaos and anarchy seen today in Washington. The unnecessary jeopardy of police forces is ironic in that they are protecting some of the same congressmen and women who have enabled this president to undermine legitimate state actions and valid voting procedures.

I am truly saddened in what I’ve seen of the attacks on the Capitol.

Helen Shoff

West Seneca