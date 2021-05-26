Letter: Allowing states to legalize marijuana is the worst idea

The federal government failed in stopping the supply of marijuana into this country. So what do they do instead, they let the states legalize it.

I wonder if the tailgating at Bills games will be like Woodstock? Partying, eating and “getting high?” The neighbors will be able to smell it for miles. Oh, wow man.

How about the federal government allowing the states to legalize prostitution? There is a mega-billion dollar industry that states can make a profit.

How about putting the two ideas together … marijuana and prostitution? There can be shops everywhere. Think of all the money the states can make.

I can think of many names what to call these establishments, but this is not the media to voice those ideas. Can you think of any?

Joe Ciminelli

West Seneca