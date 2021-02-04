Letter: Allow visitors chance to see loved ones in nursing homes

I posted an article regarding Caregiver Designation for nursing homes in Erie County making it possible to be with our loved one offering communication, compassion, love, making sure they are not alone during this time of Covid-19. I contacted Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Rep. Brian Higgins and Stephen Hanse, president and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association, but have not received a response.

Cuomo allows fans at football games, restaurant indoor dining, hair salons, etc., granted Covid-19 regulations are in place, but still our loved ones in nursing homes cannot be visited even with regulations that can be put in place. These regulations for visitors include precautions like producing a negative Covid-19 test, wearing a mask, gloves and even protective eyewear.

Another idea for nursing facilities is to transform an existing room into a visitors room near the main entrance so that visitors do not go through the facility but rather be confined to a specific area. Facilities could charge a fee to cover costs associated with making these changes. Visitors could be prohibited from bringing in anything from the outside. Also, facilities should make it mandatory that all staff/workers get vaccinated.